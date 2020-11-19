expand
November 19, 2020

Travis

Cora Lee Travis

By Staff Report

Published 9:30 am Thursday, November 19, 2020

November 11, 2020

Funeral service will be held Sat. Nov. 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Triumph Missionary Baptist Church for Cora Lee Travis, age 82, of Poplarville, MS, who died Nov. 11, 2020 in Hattiesburg, MS. The Rev. La’Verna Cook will officiate at the service. Burial will be in the Rose Park Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.

A native of Poplarville, MS, she retired from Pearl River County Nursing Home.

Survivors include: 1 son Derrick Terrell Travis Sr.; 4 daughters, Beverly Bryant of Hattiesburg, MS, Katrina Bogan, Picayune, MS, Sherrie Robinson of Slidell, LA, Margo Travis, Poplarville, MS; 11 grandchildren, 12 grandchildren; 3 brothers, Lloyd Johnson of Poplarville, MS, George Jefferson, Battlecreek, MI, Fredrick Johnson Fortwalton Beach, Fla.

Preceded in death by husband Lester Travis and parents Edna Johnson and Lloyd Johnson Sr., sibling Almeta Hart.

Visitation will be Sat. Nov. 21, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in Triumph Missionary Baptist Church. Baylous Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement.

