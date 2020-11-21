expand
November 21, 2020

Civic Women’s Club seeking participants for Christmas parade

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:00 am Saturday, November 21, 2020

The Picayune Civic Women’s Club announced that their annual Christmas parade “will be rolling in 2020” and tickets to the annual Christmas Pilgrimage are available for purchase.

The parade is set for Monday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. with the theme “Celebrate Christmas.”

“We love the enthusiasm our residents give to this event,” wrote Civic Women’s Club Historian Sandy Shaw.

The deadline for parade entries is Sunday, Nov. 29, but late entries will be accepted for an additional $20 fee if space allows. For more information about entering the parade, email picayunecwc@yahoo.com.

Parade proceeds go toward two $1,500 scholarships for senior high school students, one at Picayune Memorial High School and one at Pearl River Central High School.

The parade will follow the traditional route, beginning at the corner of Kirkwood and Goodyear Boulevard, heading down Goodyear Boulevard to Highway 11. From there it will travel down Main Street and back up West Canal before ending at Crosby Commons.

Parade organizers want to encourage social distancing along the parade route, said Shaw.

Often people crowd at the start of the route and then run to the end. Due to COVID-19, organizers hope people will spread out more along the route.
Parade organizers will be wearing masks and riders are being told to do so as well. Attendees are encouraged to protect themselves from COVID-19. Organizations with floats have been told to be COVID aware and encouraged to use gloves if they will be handing out candy, said Shaw.

The CWC’s Christmas Pilgrimage will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 5. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door and can be purchased from any CWC member or by contacting Michelle Boyd at 601-569-4590.

The celebrated church is Mill Creek Baptist and the homes will be the homes of Mr. and Mrs. A. Wilson of Woodridge Lane, Mr. and Mrs. H. Alexander of 4th Ave. and Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Farmer of Mitchell Rd. Tickets have complete addresses with a map.

