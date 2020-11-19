expand
November 19, 2020

Chamber gearing up for annual Christmas parade

By Cathy Cook

Published 7:00 am Thursday, November 19, 2020

The Poplarville Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is set for Friday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. and applications to register to participate in the parade are being accepted.

“I’ve grown up in Poplarville all my life and I’m a native Poplarville resident,” said parade chairman Mark Bridgers. “I know that in a small town there are limited activities for kids, and I have very special childhood memories of Christmas, and I know that this parade brings a lot of joy to children and adults.”

Bridgers said the parade draws in people from out of town who shop at local businesses.

“The type of parade we have is all handmade floats, no professionally produced floats and that just goes right with our hometown. It creates an unusual parade that’s unique to Poplarville and our small town.”

The parade route is the same as in past years, beginning at Poplarville High School, traveling down Main Street, left on Larkin Smith Drive and finishing on Highway 11 near Pearl River Community College.

“This is an outdoor event. Anyone who would like to wear a mask, we encourage that. We want our participants to practice safety and enjoy the parade,” said Bridgers.

Applications are available at all area banks and at Poplarville Hardware, 431 South Main St.

Parade entries are $20 per vehicle, $15 for chamber members and both motorcycles and horses are $3 each. Registration increases to $30 on Nov. 28. Any funds raised from the parade benefit the Chamber of Commerce.

