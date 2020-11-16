expand
Ad Spot

November 16, 2020

Bulldogs Fall to Vanderbilt in SEC Tournament

By Special to the Item

Published 3:01 pm Monday, November 16, 2020

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – The Mississippi State soccer program fell to Vanderbilt in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Sunday, 4-0.

In just the fourth SEC Tournament the Bulldogs have ever played in, the Bulldogs (2-4-3) couldn’t find their groove against Vanderbilt (5-4-0).

Keeping their lineup for the fifth-straight match, the Bulldogs sent five first-year Bulldogs out to the line. Right from the start, the Commodores found themselves with back-to-back corner kicks, but the defense shut down both opportunities. Goalkeeper Maddy Anderson’s first save of the match came with just two minutes elapsed and the Bulldogs flipped the game to the other side of the field. Hailey Farrington-Bentil took a shot that turned into a corner for State, but nothing came of it. In the final seconds of the eighth minute, a Vanderbilt free kick from a foul turned into an own-goal on MSU.

Vanderbilt shot again in the final seconds of the 12th minute, but Anderson scooped it up. In the 16th minute, an absolute rocket from the Commodore Abi Brighton found the net. The Bulldogs had a shot by Farrington-Bentil that again became a corner kick. Olivia Simpson and Macey Hodge also got shots off, with Hodge’s being on target. Vandy scored in the 40th minute just before the half, with the second different Commodore earning points.

In the second half, the Bulldogs showed up with a renewed energy and more aggressiveness and fight, but so did the team from Tennessee. Eight minutes into the second half, a third Commodore would score. The Bulldogs battled for the entire second half but couldn’t find opportunities to capitalize upon.

Overall, Anderson finished with five saves and three Bulldogs had shots on goal in Hodge, Farrington-Bentil and Marcella Cash. The Bulldogs only had three shots less than the Commodores, and each had four corner kicks.

Esmeralda Figueroa and Stormy Meier saw their first minutes of the season in the match as well.

Mississippi State now awaits the proposed spring soccer season. More details will be released as they are received.

For more information on the Bulldog soccer program, search “@HailStateSOC” on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

More News

Carl “Penny” Edward Richard, Sr.

Avis (Darlene) King

Shooting leaves one person in serious condition

Pearl River rodeo concludes its fall season at Murray State competition

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Breaking News

Shooting leaves one person in serious condition

Breaking News

Two juveniles killed in pedestrian vs vehicle collision Saturday morning

News

Maroon Tide falls to Mustangs 35-23

News

Picayune Police to meet with Goodyear Community to address concerns

Education

Student raising funds to create serene place on Pearl River Central High School campus

Education

Stubbs, Drennan and swim team recognized by Picayune School Board of Trustees

Education

Mississippi Public Universities help protect state’s natural resources

News

Pandemic related grants available for nonprofits and food pantries

News

Low cost care for pets at the park

Art & Entertainment

Miss USA shares her success story

Health & Fitness

FMOLHS hospitals recognized for efforts to increase organ donation awareness

Education

WIOA Internship program a plus for three PRCC students

News

Senior Center reopens on limited basis

Education

School District receives new tech for distance learning, class instruction

News

Picayune Police work several minor cases

News

Citywide paving project underway

News

Indictment alleges Lauderdale County man threatened school shooting, violence against African-Americans

News

Toy drop donations sought

News

Local recounts service during Vietnam War

Education

Pearl River celebrates Alumnus of the Year, Tony and Tracy Waits

News

American Legion will host free meal for veterans

News

Auditor arrests former Caledonia water department supervisor

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Diana Bentley

Art & Entertainment

Fall festival gives boost to local vendors