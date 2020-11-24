expand
November 24, 2020

Black Squad Captures Southern Miss Fall World Series with 5-2 Win Last Saturday

By Special to the Item

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Michael Wein belted a three-run home run and Walker Powell threw five shutout innings to lead the Black squad over the Gold in a game five 5-2 victory last Saturday at Pete Taylor Park to capture the Southern Miss Fall World Series.

The Black team collected the best-of-five series victory behind Powell, who scattered six hits and allowed just one walk with one strikeout to earn his second victory in the series.

The three-run homer by Wein in the third along with two more runs in the fifth – an RBI single by Blake Johnson and a run-scoring groundout from Danny Lynch – was all the offense that the Black team needed.

The Gold outhit the Black team 7-4, but only managed solo runs in the sixth and seventh frames, while leaving 11 runners stranded on base.

Andrew Stanley knocked in the first Gold run with a single in the sixth and Slade Wilks scored via a throwing error in the seventh.

Tanner Hall fell to 0-2 in the series as he allowed five runs on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings, while Och walked three and hit three over the final 2 2/3.

Isaiah Rhodes got the final two batters of the game to earn his first save of the series.

