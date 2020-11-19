expand
Ad Spot

November 19, 2020

Hanberry

Benjamin James Hanberry

By Staff Report

Published 4:00 pm Thursday, November 19, 2020

November 8, 2020

Benjamin James Hanberry, 29, died suddenly on Nov. 8, 2020. He was born on July 10, 1991, in Mississippi. He spent most of his life in Austin, TX, before briefly moving to Hawaii and then settling in Grand Junction, CO, for his remaining years.

He is survived by his siblings, Michaela Carpenter (Dustin), MiaRose Hanberry, and Logan Woodyard; mother, Elaine Ramsey; father, Reggie Hanberry III (Michelle); cousins, Dane and Dylon Ervin; grandparents, Julie Ramsey and Reggie W. and Linda Hanberry; as well as many many aunts, uncles, cousins and three nephews who all loved and cherished him.

He was often a man of few words as comfortable in silence as he was being the life of the party or staying up all night tending to the brisket in the smoker. When he did speak, his words were sure to be accompanied by a joyously unrestrained laugh or something so startlingly insightful that you couldn’t help but be caught off guard. He was the first to join the game table at family gatherings, but if caught alone he could also engage you in such an encompassing way and with such profound thoughts that you were always grateful to have shared that moment. He made you feel unquestionably seen.

His love for musicians like Zolopht, Dane Ervin and Dennis Furner, and being surrounded by astonishingly talented friends led him to have an unwavering appreciation for live music, which he shared with his mom.

Whether you were drawn in by his calm and welcoming presence, his uninhibited laugh, his delightful intelligence, or his untamed and curious spirit, one thing is certain, you are a better person for having been loved by Ben. Rest easy.

A celebration of Benjamin’s life will take place near Austin at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donating to musicians’ mental health through The SIMS Foundation. www.simsfoundation.org

More News

State auditor arrests former community college employee for embezzlement

Benjamin James Hanberry

Louisiana man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

Robb signs with Southeastern Louisiana

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

State auditor arrests former community college employee for embezzlement

News

Louisiana man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

News

Chamber gearing up for annual Christmas parade

News

Supervisors put old tax office up for sale

News

Vehicle hits parked fire department vehicle, woman arrested for pedestrian hit and run

News

For engineer, Stennis is like ‘family working together’

Breaking News

Suspects arrested in both hit and run cases involving pedestrian juveniles

News

School board member asks to serve second term

News

Citizens share concerns of crimes in Goodyear community with law enforcement

News

Council discusses insurance policy, reimbursement via CARES Act

News

Shawn Marie Dennis has been named Teacher of the Week

News

Hurst appoints new Civil Division Chief in United States Attorney’s Office for Southern District of Mississippi

Breaking News

Sheriff’s Department looking for vehicle possibly involved in pedestrian collision Tuesday morning

News

Official election results for Pearl River County

Breaking News

Shooting leaves one person in serious condition

Breaking News

Two juveniles killed in pedestrian vs vehicle collision Saturday morning

News

Maroon Tide falls to Mustangs 35-23

News

Picayune Police to meet with Goodyear Community to address concerns

Education

Student raising funds to create serene place on Pearl River Central High School campus

Education

Stubbs, Drennan and swim team recognized by Picayune School Board of Trustees

Education

Mississippi Public Universities help protect state’s natural resources

News

Pandemic related grants available for nonprofits and food pantries

News

Low cost care for pets at the park

Art & Entertainment

Miss USA shares her success story