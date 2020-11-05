expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2020

Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department, Oct. 22, 2020

By Staff Report

Published 1:23 pm Thursday, November 5, 2020

Daniel Wayne Allgood, 24, 180 Rayburn Rd., Carriere; arrested Oct. 21, for failure to appear.

Christian Deunte Cooper, 33, 2801 Cooper Rd. L-45, Picayune; arrested Oct. 15, for failure to appear.

Micheal Craddock, 39, 26413 Wolf Creek Rd., Kiln, Miss.; arrested Oct. 21, for uttering forgery.

Cecelia Grace Davis, 19, 1002 Telly Rd. B, Picayune; arrested Oct. 20, for DUI first offense.

Michael Rydell Davis, 33, 170 Huntlee Dr., New Orleans, La.; arrested Oct. 14, for a hold for an out of state agency.

Hannah Doby Dupont, 38, 3 Cedar Hill Lane, 4, Carriere; arrested Oct. 22, for embezzlement.

Brandon Allen Edwards, 38, 931 Old Highway 11, Carriere; arrested Oct. 12, for public drunkenness.

Duane Stephen Field, 49, 41 Mississippi Pines Lot 102, Picayune; arrested Oct. 22, for suspended driver’s license.

Matthew Christopher Grieb, 23, 4958 South 73rd St. 13, Tulsa, Okla.; arrested Oct. 15, for simples assault domestic violence, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Christopher Phillip Huffman, 24, 26 Church Dr., Laurel, Miss.; arrested Oct. 14, for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Jared Michael Lafaye, 31, 2001 Highway 11 North 12, Picayune; arrested Oct. 16 for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and public drunkenness.

Jose Antonio Marin, 44, 6535 Sandy Creek Rd., N.C.; arrested Oct. 15, for possession of a weapon by a felon.

Sebastian Perez Marquez, 37, 718 Old Kiln Rd., Picayune; arrested Oct. 13, for DUI first offense.

Antoine Terrence McDonald, 39, 702 South Curren Ave. 121, Picayune; arrested Oct. 15, for failure to stop motor vehicle when officer signals, resisting arrest fleeing, improper lane usage, six counts of no turn signal, seven counts of only police officer directive overrides signal and disorderly conduct failure to comply.

Ricardo Mitchell McDonald Jr., 47, 702 South Curran Ave. 121, Picayune; arrested Oct. 14, for a hold for an out of state agency.

David Michael Mitchell, 48, 205 Bruce St., Picayune; arrested Oct. 19 for DUI first offense, possession of untaxed whiskey and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Amanda Leigh Kuhlman Plessala, 39, 144 Hickory Ridge Rd. C, Picayune; arrested Oct. 14 for possession of paraphernalia and shoplifting.

Justin Franklin Raines, 36, 35 Darby Lane, Carriere; arrested Oct. 17 for open beer, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

Tekisha Kenisha Renfroe, 36, 700 N Main St. 6, Picayune; arrested Oct. 13 for disturbing the peace and trespassing.

Joseph Edwin Ritchie, 39, 41 Ozona Rd., Carriere; arrested Oct. 13 for shoplifting.

Joshua Alexander Sussmann, 29, 2211 15th St. 2, Kenner, La; arrested Oct. 17 for DUI first offense.

Gerald Dean Timmons III, 32, 118 Billy Smith Rd., Picayune; arrested Oct. 16 for failure to appear.

Dioniesha K-Dionna Tyson, 23, 2213 Walker St., Picayune; arrested Oct. 13 for failure to appear.

Maurice Lamar Washington, 33, 18 Cheetah Lane, Picayune; arrested Oct. 13, for four counts of failure to appear.

Blannie William Joseph West, 32, 1232 Rock Ranch Rd., Carriere; arrested Oct. 24 for vandalism.

Elliott Wilson 62, 105 Carver Dr., Picayune; arrested Oct. 21 for simple assault domestic violence.

More News

Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department, Oct. 22, 2020

Poplarville and PRC battle in early season soccer matchup

Picayune boys soccer takes part in season opening jamboree

Reports, bonds covered by Aldermen

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Reports, bonds covered by Aldermen

News

Increased north end firefighter presence pitched

News

Unofficial election results from Pearl River County

News

Aldermen to build restrooms at park with grant funding

News

Drennen officially sworn in as chief of police in Picayune during Council meeting

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Nichole Aube

News

Pearl River County has high voter turnout, large number of absentee ballots

News

Pearl River County residents asked not to leave debris by roadways

News

Pearl River School District’s Carriere campus has cautionary lockdown

Breaking News

Several people injured during hayride along Burnt Bridge Road

News

Donations being accepted, registration set to take place soon

News

LPRVF grant helps purchase new gear

News

Unemployment in state, county still on decline

News

New county website allows residents to report damage

Breaking News

Two of three school districts to reopen tomorrow, 10-30-20

News

City of Picayune working to collect debris piles

News

Crews working to restore power to thousands

Breaking News

Damage minimal in Pearl River County due to Hurricane Zeta

News

Hurricane Zeta plows across South, leaving destruction, power outages in wake

Breaking News

Hurricane Zeta update 8:35 p.m.

Breaking News

Tornado watch extended until midnight due to Hurricane Zeta

Breaking News

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall, power outages expected

Breaking News

Government buildings, some schools to close early today due to Zeta

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Misti Dean