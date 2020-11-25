expand
Ad Spot

November 25, 2020

Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department Nov. 16, 2020.

By Staff Report

Published 1:35 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Bruce Leon Emery Jr., 32, no residence; arrested Nov. 14, for trespass after warning misdemeanor.

Steve Mark Knight, 25, 1747 Mary Dr., Slidell, La.; arrested Nov. 14, for possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and possession of a controlled substance misdemeanor.

Jayson Scott Biehl, 20, 501 W. St. Louis Ave., Bland, Missouri; arrested Nov. 14, for possession of a controlled substance felony and failure to appear.

Seth Edwards, 34, 313 Telly Rd.; arrested Nov. 12, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Venoy Hartfield, 36, 110 Bay St., Picayune; arrested Nov. 13, for possession of a controlled substance felony and possession of a controlled substance misdemeanor.

John Paul Maret, IV, 43, 201 Jeff Wheat Rd., Picayune; arrested Nov. 12, for a warrant with the Mississippi Department of Corrections and a warrant with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnny Walter Sterrett, 48, 600 South Haugh, Picayune; arrested Nov. 9, for an outstanding warrant for the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office.

Bruce Leon Emeroy Jr., 32, no residence; arrested Oct. 23, for willful trespassing.

Phazal Hines, 27, 6200 Campus Blvd., New Orleans, La.; arrested Nov. 27, for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Christian Cooper, 33, 620 Richards St., Picayune; arrested Nov. 8, for possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance misdemeanor.

Tadarrius Holloway, 21, 2308 Trotter St., Picayune; arrested Nov. 6, for vehicle burglary, willful trespass and false identification.

Blannie, William Joseph West, 186 Westchester Dr., Picayune; arrested Nov. 6, for failure to appear.

Steven Joseph Bienbenu, 43, 131 Hampton Rd., Picayune; arrested Nov. 6, for a warrant with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Laura Dugas, 51, 13 Pullens Rd., Carriere; arrested Nov. 3, for misdemeanor public drunk.

Diamante Myers, 27, 2105 Cousin St., Picayune; arrested Nov. 2, for aggravated assault.

More News

Pearl River AEOP donations come ‘just at the right time’ for local nonprofits

Bowman sentenced to 40 years for second degree murder

Meridian Man sentenced to 10 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department Nov. 16, 2020.

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

Education

Pearl River AEOP donations come ‘just at the right time’ for local nonprofits

News

Bowman sentenced to 40 years for second degree murder

News

Meridian Man sentenced to 10 years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

News

Community steps up to help local after fire

Business

The Melt Bistro offers up bubble tea

News

Suspect in shooting on Rosa Street Monday being sought

News

No one injured in single vehicle accident on Cooper Road

Breaking News

Carriere woman killed in fatal collision

Education

Teacher scholarship awarded to Poplarville educator

News

Economic Development Director presents growth plan to Board of Supervisors

News

Volunteer, club, business and citizen of the year named at 72nd Chamber Banquet

Art & Entertainment

Civic Women’s Club seeking participants for Christmas parade

Education

Thomas Hudson named as Jackson State University president

Health & Fitness

Infant care suspended at Lafayette County child care facility due to infant death

News

Aldermen discuss best route to reopen City Hall lobby

News

Crime Stoppers tip leads investigators to narcotics hot bed

News

Police and Firefighter banquet recognizes best in city

News

State auditor arrests former community college employee for embezzlement

News

Louisiana man sentenced to 15 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

News

Chamber gearing up for annual Christmas parade

News

Supervisors put old tax office up for sale

News

Vehicle hits parked fire department vehicle, woman arrested for pedestrian hit and run

News

For engineer, Stennis is like ‘family working together’

Breaking News

Suspects arrested in both hit and run cases involving pedestrian juveniles