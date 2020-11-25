Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department Nov. 16, 2020.

Bruce Leon Emery Jr., 32, no residence; arrested Nov. 14, for trespass after warning misdemeanor.

Steve Mark Knight, 25, 1747 Mary Dr., Slidell, La.; arrested Nov. 14, for possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and possession of a controlled substance misdemeanor.

Jayson Scott Biehl, 20, 501 W. St. Louis Ave., Bland, Missouri; arrested Nov. 14, for possession of a controlled substance felony and failure to appear.

Seth Edwards, 34, 313 Telly Rd.; arrested Nov. 12, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Venoy Hartfield, 36, 110 Bay St., Picayune; arrested Nov. 13, for possession of a controlled substance felony and possession of a controlled substance misdemeanor.

John Paul Maret, IV, 43, 201 Jeff Wheat Rd., Picayune; arrested Nov. 12, for a warrant with the Mississippi Department of Corrections and a warrant with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnny Walter Sterrett, 48, 600 South Haugh, Picayune; arrested Nov. 9, for an outstanding warrant for the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office.

Bruce Leon Emeroy Jr., 32, no residence; arrested Oct. 23, for willful trespassing.

Phazal Hines, 27, 6200 Campus Blvd., New Orleans, La.; arrested Nov. 27, for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Christian Cooper, 33, 620 Richards St., Picayune; arrested Nov. 8, for possession of marijuana and possession of controlled substance misdemeanor.

Tadarrius Holloway, 21, 2308 Trotter St., Picayune; arrested Nov. 6, for vehicle burglary, willful trespass and false identification.

Blannie, William Joseph West, 186 Westchester Dr., Picayune; arrested Nov. 6, for failure to appear.

Steven Joseph Bienbenu, 43, 131 Hampton Rd., Picayune; arrested Nov. 6, for a warrant with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Laura Dugas, 51, 13 Pullens Rd., Carriere; arrested Nov. 3, for misdemeanor public drunk.

Diamante Myers, 27, 2105 Cousin St., Picayune; arrested Nov. 2, for aggravated assault.