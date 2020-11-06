Arrest reports collected from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 4, 2020.

Timothy Dewayne Mitchell, 57, 756 Sycamore Rd., Carriere; arrested Sept. 16, for switched tag, no insurance and no turn signal.

Wayne D. Morlier, 41, 14 JB Breland Rd., Carriere; arrested Sept. 16, for DUI refused test.

Jason Levi Ashe, 41, 82 White Chapel Rd., Carriere; arrested Sept. 18, for trespassing.

Ashley Hales Basham, 46, 119 Lucas Warner Rd., Prentiss; arrested Sept. 24, for felony trafficking of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Antonio Devon Myers, 27, 26 Lily Rose Lane, Prentiss; arrested Sept. 24. for no driver’s license, expired tag, trafficking a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Eusebio George Garcia, 52, 48 Eldridge Patch Rd.; arrested Sept. 26, for foreign fugitive warrant.

David A. Livaccari, 70, 70343 Seventh St., Covington, La.; arrested Sept. 27, for DUI.

Blake Scott Martin, 36, 100 Monk Mitchell Rd.; arrested Sept. 27, for DUI refused test.

Bryan Anthony Bourg, 40, 6112 Pontiac Dr., Kiln; arrested Sept. 28, for DUI.

Daryl Dewayne Jenkins, 36, 7487 E. Cypress Lakes Dr., Perkinston; arrested Sept. 30, for controlled substance violation.

Savannah Lynne Ladner, 32, 95 Luke James Rd., Poplarville; arrested Oct. 1, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Jonathan Theo Culpepper, 28, 7066 Dubys Lane, Long Beach; arrested Oct. 4, for public drunk/profanity.

Thomas Gerald Oswalt, 53, 1002 Bilbo Rd., Lumberton; arrested Oct. 6, for public drunk/profanity.

Earl Joseph Dysart, 29, 14 Eagle Heights; arrested Oct. 6, for five counts of contempt of court, driving while license suspended, switched tag, running a stop sign and sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

David Ryan Endicott, 37, 517B Second St.; arrested Oct. 7, for four counts of contempt of court and controlled substance violation.

Mark Allen Lee, 60, 89 Magnolia Dr.; arrested Oct. 9, for possession of a controlled substance, felony tampering with physical evidence, two counts of possession of paraphernalia, no tag, no insurance, driving while license suspended and littering.

Jimmy R. Carney, 49, 150 Elmer Lee Rd., Carriere; arrested Oct. 9, for indecent exposure/abusive language.

Bryan Reynolds, 49, 604 S. Third, Collins, Miss.; arrested Oct. 10, for careless driving, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Chelsea Michelle Holladay, 25, 36276 Rheusaw, Pearl River, La.; arrested Oct. 10, for DUI.

Heidi Elizabeth Banner, 39, 108 Essex Court; arrested Oct. 11, for disorderly conduct.

Richard Brian Verret, 18, 102 Tierra Lago Dr., Carriere; arrested Oct. 11, for DUI.

Kent Leroy Smith, 38, 162 Bluebird Rd.; arrested Oct. 11, for probation violation.

Jonathan Theo Culpepper, 28, 7066 Dubys Lane, Long Beach; arrested Oct. 13, for resisting arrest by fleeing and disorderly conduct failure to comply.

Jacob Edwin Hariel, 30, 27 Eddie Hariel Rd., Poplarville; arrested Oct. 14, for possession of marijuana.

Daniel Michael Fredricks, 21, 809 White Chapel Rd., Carriere; arrested Oct. 14, for DUI.

Noah M. Hyde, 23, 37 Herschel Mitchell Rd.; arrested Oct. 15, for careless driving.

Ransom Spencer Perkins, 33, 1103 Merrydale Dr.; arrested Oct. 15, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Ronald Lamar Franklin, 57, 23 Reese Road, Carriere; arrested Oct. 15, for possession of a controlled substance.

Phillip Michael Swan, 29, 73430 Cecil Fleaming Rd., Pearl River, La.; arrested Oct. 15, for public drunk/profanity.

Nicholas Eugene Cuevas, 38, 820 N. Rock Ranch Rd., Carriere; arrested Oct. 15, for no turn signal, DUI refused test, improper lighting, no proof of insurance, careless driving and running a stop sign.

Tracey Louise White, 39, 28 Broad Ridge Dr., Carriere; arrested Oct. 16, for possession of a controlled substance.

Kaitlin Andrews, 33, 610 Third Ave.; arrested Oct. 17, for two counts of contempt of court.

Timothy Russell King, 56, 216 Earl Dubuisson Rd., Carriere; arrested Oct. 23, for DUI refused test.

Jamaal Lateef Taylor, 28, 907 West Hinton Ave., Lumberton; arrested Oct. 26, for two counts of contempt of court.

Amos Lamont Kennedy, 33, 812 S. Haugh Ave.; arrested Oct. 28, for failure to comply with officer requests.

Carol Ann Goree 51, 493 Oscar Lee Rd.; arrested Oct. 29, for failure to comply with officer requests and resisting arrest by fleeing.

David Charles Smith, 29, 957 West North St., Poplarville; arrested Nov. 3, for arson.