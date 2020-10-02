Unemployment continues to fall in nation, state and locally

During the month of August, unemployment in the state of Mississippi dropped from the prior month’s adjusted average of 10.1 percent to an unadjusted average of 7.9 percent. In August of 2019, the rate was 5.6 percent.

Pearl River County’s unemployment rate in August of this year also decreased to 7.9 percent from the previous month’s rate of 8.8 percent. The prior year in August, Pearl River County’s unemployment rate was 5.4 percent.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August was 7.9 percent, nearly double the previous year’s rate in August of 5.5 percent. The month prior in July, the adjusted rate was 8.4 percent.

Nationwide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in August was 8.4 percent, a decrease from the previous month’s percentage of 10.2. The unadjusted nationwide average was 8.5 percent, a decrease from the month prior rate of 10.5.

In August of last year, the nationwide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent.

Seasonally adjusted rates take annual patterns such as weather, holidays, school schedules and other occurrences that affect employment rates into account. Only nationwide and statewide percentages are adjusted.

During the month of August, 31 of Mississippi’s 82 counties reported unemployment rates at or below the statewide-unadjusted average of 10.1 percent.

Rankin County reported the lowest unemployment rate during August of 4.7 percent with Scott County reporting a rate of 5.6 percent.

Jefferson County reported the highest rate, at 20.8 percent, with Holmes County reporting a rate of 15.8 percent.