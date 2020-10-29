expand
October 29, 2020

Two of three school districts to reopen tomorrow, 10-30-20

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 3:36 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020

Two of the county’s three school districts will reopen tomorrow, with only Picayune School District having to remain closed due to damage to two power poles near the Junior High campus.

Picayune School District Superintendent Dean Shaw said that two power poles near the Junior High campus broke off near the ground, leaving the campus without power. He anticipates it will take until the middle of Friday, Oct. 30, before the damage is repaired and power is restored. As a result, the administration made the decision to keep all campuses closed on Friday.

No damage was reported at any campus within the Pearl River County School District or the Poplarville School District. PRC School District Superintendent Alan Lumpkin said classes are scheduled to resume as normal Friday morning.

Poplarville School District Superintendent Konya Miller also said campuses in the north end of the county were unscathed. She added that she realizes many homes are without power due to Hurricane Zeta, but power is on at all Poplarville School District campuses.

Two of three school districts to reopen tomorrow, 10-30-20

City of Picayune working to collect debris piles

Crews working to restore power to thousands

Damage minimal in Pearl River County due to Hurricane Zeta

