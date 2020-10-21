Stephanie Kellar, Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week for 10-21-20

Stephanie Kellar is this week’s Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week.

She is an eighth grade social studies teacher at Picayune Junior High.

She started teaching in January of 2014 at PJHS. Her favorite part of her job is being part of shaping the future, inspiring her student’s dreams and teaching them to reach for their goals.

The thing she hopes her students take away from her class is that they will always have someone in their corner, they can be themselves and “that history does not have to be our future.”

An interesting fact about Stephanie is that she spent two summers teaching at Woodland Star International School in Kenya Africa. She was also the only hair and makeup designer to place in the 2011-2012 Kennedy Center Competition for Theatre and receive a Barbizon award.

Congratulations to Stephanie for being chosen this week’s Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week.