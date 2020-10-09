October 4, 2020

John 3:16, For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

A private funeral service will be held Sat. October 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. (due to COVID-19) at New Hebron Baptist Church, 111 Byrd Street Carriere, MS for Standly Norwood, age 59, of Carriere, MS, formally of Baton Rouge, LA who died October 4, 2020 at Slidell Memorial Hospital. A public viewing will be held from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., at New Hebron Baptist Church. Interment will be at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the South East Louisiana Veteran Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Drive Slidell, Louisiana. Everyone is invited to attend the interment.

He was a member of New Hebron Baptist Church, and served as the president of the usher board and worked in various positions in the church. He graduated from Scottlandville High School in Baton Rouge, LA in 1979 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Southern University and A&M College Baton Rouge, LA. He also served in the United States Army for four years and was honorably discharged at the rank of Captain.

Left to cherish many fond memories are his wife, Melinda Norwood; children, DeStandreana Norwood of Albany, GA, Larry “Seymour” Hart, Jr., of Carriere, MS, Carissa (Shermaine) Bolden-Windham of Wiggins, MS; grandchildren, Staven Kinnard, Jr. of Wiggins, MS and Britain James Hart “BJ”; siblings, Lester (Dianne) Norwood, Sr., Linda Scott, Gloria Norwood, Addie (John) Houston, and Robert (Carol) Norwood, all of Baton Rouge, LA; sisters-in-Law, Carrie Spencer, Easter Milton, Alice Robinson, Ethel Janie (Richard) Kemp, all of Carriere, MS; four nephews whom he took under his wings, Detoine (Thaya) Rucker of Houston, Texas, Thomas (Shawanna) Rucker, Jr, Ramsey Rucker and Travis Norwood (deceased) all of Baton Rouge, LA and Tyionia Bolar of Carriere, MS, who was like another daughter to him.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father Fred and Ruby Norwood; one brother, Fred Norwood; one sister Hester Sue (Norwood) Washington; three nephews, Travis Norwood, Steven Garrand, and Fredrick Scott; mother-in-law, Carrie Dees Robinson; brother and sister-in-law, Ted & Charlene Robinson; brothers-in-law, Benard Robinson, Alonzo Robinson, Fred Robinson and Harrell Scott; sister-in-law, Thelma Green Bellows.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Baylous Funeral Home, 300 N Blanks Ave. Picayune, MS 39466.