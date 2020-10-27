expand
October 27, 2020

School districts release schedule in response to Hurricane Zeta

By Staff Report

Published 4:49 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020
“After reviewing the 4:00 update and speaking with Pearl River County Emergency Management, we will proceed with school tomorrow with the early dismissal schedule below,” according to the written statement.
  • 12:00 noon – Middle & High School Dismissal
  • 12:30 p.m. – Endeavor School Dismissal
  • 1:30 p.m. – Elementary School Dismissal
Road conditions will be reviewed by the PRC School District after the storm passes before making plans for Thursday.

Within the Picayune School District, all classes will be closed for Oct. 28, 2020.

The Picayune School District issued the following statement, “In preparation for Tropical Storm Zeta, Picayune School District will close on Wednesday October 28, 2020.  We will resume normal operations on Thursday October 29.”

The following was posted to the Poplarville School District’s Facebook page.

“The Poplarville School District is continuing to monitor for future impacts of Hurricane Zeta on the Poplarville community. As of now, school will be in session tomorrow, Wednesday, October 28, 2020. As additional information about landfall and timing of this storm is made available, a decision will be made regarding Thursday’s plans.”

