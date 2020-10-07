Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week

Michelle Rafach is a seventh grade English Language Arts teacher at Pearl River Central Middle School.

She has been teaching for the past nine years, two of which were at PRC.

“What I love about teaching is taking our content and finding ways to make connections to our students so they feel empowered and confident in themselves,” Rafach said after learning she is the Teacher of the Week.

She also loves building relationships with her students and fellow staff at PRC Middle School.

What she hopes her students take away from her class is the knowledge that they are loved and can accomplish anything.

As a life long resident of Pennsylvania, she is new to Mississippi, moving here two years ago with her husband and two daughters.

Congratulations to Michelle Rafach for being named Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.