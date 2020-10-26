New police chief named, Freddie Drennan returns as top cop of Picayune

Frederick Douglas Drennan has been named the new police chief of Picayune after current Police Chief Bryan Dawsey has indicated he plans to step down next month.

Drennan, who has more than four decades of law enforcement experience, is a former chief of the Picayune Police Department from 1989 until 1996. Before that he worked in patrol and later as chief of detectives for the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department from 1970 until 1989. After leaving the Picayune Police Department he went back to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office as the chief of detectives from 1996 until 2002, when he was elected chief of police for the Slidell Police Department. He served in that role until 2010 when he was elected mayor of the city of Slidell, a role he served in until his retirement in 2018.

Drennan was unofficially sworn in as the Picayune police chief Monday morning, and will be officially sworn in to office on Nov. 3 before the City Council.

