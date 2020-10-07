October 4, 2020

Funeral service will be held Saturday October 10, 2020 at noon, walk-thru viewing from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, for Montrecia “Mickey” Jarvis age 61 of Poplarville, MS, who died October 4, 2020 in Picayune, MS.

She was a native of Poplarville, MS, a member of Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, sang in the choir and served on Mission No. 2 board. She worked as a court clerk for the City of Poplarville. Montrecia had an open heart, and her door was always open to anyone that needed help. She loved cooking and loved family and friends.

Survivors: 1 son, Adrian Jarvis (Gena) of Wiggins, MS; 1 daughter, Javetta Jarvis of Poplarville, MS; 1 grandson, Asher Jarvis; 1 grandaughter, Ashari Jarvis; 1 brother, Benjamin Jarvis; 2 sisters, Ambere Morgan (Leslie), of Poplarville, MS, Sandra McDonald (M.C.) of Hattiesburg, MS; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Moses and Melissa Jarvis; 2 sisters, Sharon Polion and Marsha Jarvis; 1 brother, Randolph Jarvis.

Burial in Hart Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.