October 30, 2020

Hare

Mildred Hare

By Staff Report

Published 3:57 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

Mildred Hare

October 17, 2020

“Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28

Memorial services will be held at Hickory Creek Baptist Church, 7 Hickory Nut Road, Picayune, MS 39466 at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Pastor Steve Posey will officiate at the services.

“Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart:  and ye shall find rest unto your souls.”

On Saturday, October 17, 2020 Mildred ended her earthly journey to rest in arms of Jesus at Highland Community Hospital, Picayune, MS.

Mildred leaves to cherish her memories, her one and only daughter, Beverly G. Arron of Picayune, MS; two grandsons, Cleveland A. Myers of Picayune and Wesley W. Norris of Joliet, IL; one sister, Mamie Lee Fowler of Poplarville, MS; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

“For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.”

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.

