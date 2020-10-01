September 25, 2020

Marco T. Becerra Jr., age 56 years, passed away peacefully on Friday night, September 25, 2020, with his family by his side.

Beloved husband of Angele Herty Becerra. Loving father of Marco Becerra III (Halie), Stefan Becerra (Kami), Victoria Becerra (Shane) and the late Joshua Becerra. Son of the late Marco T. Becerra Sr. and Maritza Pena Becerra. Brother of Miguel Becerra (Kristi), Jose Becerra (Laura), Marina Becerra, Maritza Hellmers (Johnny). Papi of Lainey, Anna Grace, Joshua, Liam, Beckam, Juliette and Ellie Kate. Loving uncle to a host of nieces and nephews.

Marco served in the Marine Corps Reserve from 1983 – 1989. He began his career as a commercial truck driver driving 18 wheelers for Steve D. Thompson. He later worked for XPO Logistics, previously known as Conway Freight, and enjoyed a career in the truck driving industry spanning over 30 years.

Marco adored his family with all his heart and never missed a beat. He will always be remembered as a fun, loving and kind individual. A Funeral Mass was held for Marco at St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home, 701 W. Virtue Street, in Chalmette, on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.