expand
Ad Spot

October 31, 2020

GAME CHANGER: Fifteen new sets of firefigther turnout gear was purchased by the Picayune Fire Department, using grant and city funds. Most of the funds came from a grant from the Lower Pearl River Valley foundation. From left are Fire Chief Keith Brown, Joey Reynolds, Ricky Saul, Josh Abercrombie, Dylan Duncan and LPRVF CEO Clyde Dease. Photo by Jeremy Pittari

LPRVF grant helps purchase new gear

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 7:00 am Saturday, October 31, 2020

Fifteen new sets of turnout gear were purchased using grant funds that will help keep firefighters at the Picayune Fire Department  safe while they put out blazes and conduct rescue operations.

The new gear was purchased primarily with funds donated to the city of Picayune by the Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation. Of the estimated $42,000 total needed to purchase the gear, LPRVF donated $37,000. The city paid for the difference. LPRVF President and CEO Clyde Dease said the organization is always looking for opportunities to help the community. By helping the fire department secure the new turnout gear to replace aging sets currently in use, those firefighters with the most worn out gear will now have safer equipment to protect them while they put out fires and perform search and rescue operations in burning buildings.

Fire Chief Keith Brown said the new gear costs about $5,000 per set, which includes boots, coat, pants, mask, air tank and gloves.

Now, the oldest set in the department was purchased in 2017. Training Officer Josh Abercrombie said that a set of turnout gear can last up to 10 years, provided it was not damaged during a call.

Typically the department purchases two to three sets of turnout gear from its general budget annually to replace the sets that are the most damaged or worn out.

“This is going to be a game changer for sure,” Brown said.

More News

Picayune band gets superior ratings in weekend competition

Donations being accepted, registration set to take place soon

Zeta was first hurricane to hit Pearl River County in October

LPRVF grant helps purchase new gear

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Donations being accepted, registration set to take place soon

News

LPRVF grant helps purchase new gear

News

Unemployment in state, county still on decline

News

New county website allows residents to report damage

Breaking News

Two of three school districts to reopen tomorrow, 10-30-20

News

City of Picayune working to collect debris piles

News

Crews working to restore power to thousands

Breaking News

Damage minimal in Pearl River County due to Hurricane Zeta

News

Hurricane Zeta plows across South, leaving destruction, power outages in wake

Breaking News

Hurricane Zeta update 8:35 p.m.

Breaking News

Tornado watch extended until midnight due to Hurricane Zeta

Breaking News

Hurricane Zeta makes landfall, power outages expected

Breaking News

Government buildings, some schools to close early today due to Zeta

News

Nissan of Picayune Teacher of the Week, Misti Dean

Breaking News

School districts release schedule in response to Hurricane Zeta

Breaking News

Charles Bowman found guilty of murder of wife

Breaking News

Suspect in Dollar General armed robbery arrested

News

Prep work ongoing by Norfolk Southern on rails, leading to intermittent closures

Breaking News

New police chief named, Freddy Drennan returns as top cop of Picayune

News

Sheriff’s Department works various cases

Education

A Chromebook for every student

Art & Entertainment

Dancing in the streets at Blues Fest

News

Dawsey to retire, new police chief to be announced soon

News

Photo Gallery: Log truck overturns in Poplarville