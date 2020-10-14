October 4, 2020

Funeral service will be held Wednesday October 14, 2020 at noon at Picayune Cemetery, a walk through viewing will be from 10 a.m. until 11:30 at Baylous Funeral Home, for Mr. Lony Patrick Jr., age 79, of Picayune, MS, who died Oct. 4, 2020 in Picayune MS.

He was a native of Cruger, MS.

Survivors included: 9 daughters, Patricia, Lisa, Glinda, Counsuella, Matisha, Torria, Mary, Sandra, Cynthia; 3 sons, Robert Sr., Akinsola, Robert Jr.; 30 grandchildren, and 39 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his wife Gloria Davis Patrick and parents, Lonzy Patrick Sr. and Mary Taylor Patrick.

Baylous Funeral Home in charge of arrangement.