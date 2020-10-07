September 30, 2020

Julia Claire Mitchell Seal, of Picayune, Mississippi, born on August 20, 1936, passed away at the age of 84 Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Graveside services for Judy were held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at New Palestine Cemetery, under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. R.T. Buckley.

A native and lifelong resident of Picayune, Judy is survived by her husband of 63 years, Warren Lee Seal; her sons, Christopher Warren Seal of Spring, Texas (Teresa Seal) and Kevin Taylor Seal of Covington, Louisiana (Dawn Seal); her 4 grandchildren, Jordan Christopher Seal (Shelley Kreimer), Jonathan Taylor Seal, Joshua Brent Seal, and Kathryn Elizabeth Seal; her great-grandson, Adrian Kreimer Seal, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Jake Mitchell and Reba Claire Brent Mitchell; and her brothers, Dr. Ray F. Mitchell and Lionel C. Mitchell.

Judy devoted her adult life to elementary education and always encouraged a love of reading in her students, colleagues and family. She taught in elementary classrooms in Louisiana for 25 years then worked as a St. Tammany Parish early education curriculum specialist and finished her career as the Title I (No Child Left Behind) Parish Coordinator for the U.S. Department of Education. After retiring from Title I in 2004, Judy helped found the Heritage Christian Academy in 2014 in her hometown of Picayune.

Judy embodied her philosophy of lifetime learning by traveling the world every summer to experience the many different cultures around the globe.

Judy was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Picayune and an active participant in many local clubs and community organizations. In 1973, Judy became a member of the Picayune Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution and served ten years as Chapter Regent. As a teacher and DAR member, she was a believer in teaching the principles of good citizenship and civics and promoted respect for the American flag, services to veterans and Constitution Week.

To continue Judy’s legacy, memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the Heritage Christian Academy in Picayune, http://www.hcapicayune.com/