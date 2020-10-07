John Earl Jeansonne of Carriere, Mississippi passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the age of 91.

Earl was a longtime resident of Carriere for 28 years and was of the Catholic faith. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. Earl grew a huge garden and enjoyed giving his vegetables. He loved being with family and will be missed by many.

He is survived by two sons, Roger Jeansonne (Belinda) of Marrero, Louisiana, and John Jeansonne (Lucinda) of Carriere, Mississippi; two half-sisters, Elaine Dubret (Donald) of Robert Louisiana, and Kathy Pace, of Poplarville, Mississippi; five grandchildren, Becky Todaro (Russell), Angel Watkins, Jody Jeansonne (Hayley), Tiffany Marchand, and Jenna Jeansonne; two great-grandchildren, Anthony Todaro and Ezra Jeansonne.

He is preceded in death by his wife Myrtle Jeansonne; parents, Houston Jeansonne, (Eugenia) and stepmother, Rose Jeansonne; daughter, Tina Marchand; half-brother, Marlin Jeansonne; sister, Pauline; half-sisters, Martha, Charlene, and Sandra.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Memorial Gardens cemetery.

The family would like to give special thanks to good friend, Dr. Walter Gipson (Trisha) for all that he did for Earl.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.