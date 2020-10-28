Hurricane Zeta makes landfall, power outages expected

Hurricane Zeta has made landfall with a path that takes the storm over Pearl River County. The Emergency Operations Center issued a statement via Facebook that alerts all residents to shelter in place and limit travel to only absolutely necessary circumstances.

“Emergency Personnel and First Responders will shelter in place upon the onset of tropical storm force winds. Community Safe Rooms (Shelters) are open in Poplarville at 124 Rodeo Street and Picayune at 501 Laurel Street,” according to the statement.

If an outage occurs, and a resident decides to use a generator please the EOC asks that those people observe all safety precautions. The link below includes generator safety tips: https://www.redcross.org/…/power-ou…/safe-generator-use.html

Damage to property, either residential or commercial, can be self-reported at the following url: https://www.crisistrack.com/public/pearlriverMS/request.html