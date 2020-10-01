Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day set for next week

Pearl River County residents will be able to safely dispose of household hazardous waste such as all purpose cleaners, pesticides and cellphone batteries during the Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day set for Oct. 10.

Residents can bring unused products that contain toxic chemicals or any product labeled caution, poisonous, toxic, flammable or corrosive or that is considered a household waste to the Pearl River County Central Maintenance Facility on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until grant funds are exhausted.

Examples of items that will be accepted include, but are not limited to, aerosols, ammonia, anti-freeze, charcoal lighter fluid, car batteries, household batteries, brake fluid, chlorine bleach, detergents, florescent bulbs, electronics such as computers, herbicides, pesticides, paint, transmission fluid, turpentine, mercury or mercury switches.

Items that will not be accepted include explosives, radioactive material, PCB’s, medical waste, ammunition, biological waste, syringes or waste from businesses. Car tires will not be accepted either, said County Fire Marshal Jonathan Head. The county maintenance facility accepts a set amount of tires per month from county residents. So, if someone needs to dispose of car tires they can contact the Pearl River County Maintenance Facility at 601-798-7171.

Approximately 150 residents came to the 2019 Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day, said Head.

It is important to ensure that hazardous materials are both stored and disposed of properly, he said.

“These different chemicals, if they’re poured out into the environment, it can cause a lot of issues with plants and animals in the area. Children can come into contact with these different materials and it can have adverse effects health wise,” he said.

The Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Day is funded with a grant through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Equality and sponsored by the Pearl River County Board of Supervisors.