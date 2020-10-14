Gary Reyinald Stubbs

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son,……. John 3:16

Graveside service will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at New Palestine Cemetery, Picayune, MS. A Visitation Walk-Thru will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 9-11:00 a.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home, 1011 Rosa Street, Picayune, MS 39466.

Gary was born on December 29, 1964. He came to live with us here at Brandi’s Hope. Mr. “Gary” Stubbs had become like family to all of us. Although he had communication/physical limitations we all loved him and became receptive to his way of communication. He would let you know when he liked something. A particular past staff member, Albert Richard, worked with him and would often come see him. When Albert come to visit, he would light up and immediately try to get closer to him. I believe Albert was like a son to a Mr. Stubbs, not just Albert though, Mr. Gary Stubbs touched the lives of many of the staff at Brandis Hope and Highland Community Hospital. His presence was infectious; he gave you the will to want to keep going and not give up. He will forever be missed, but not forgotten.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.