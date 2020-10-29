City of Picayune working to collect debris piles

The expectation of increased debris piles on the roadside in Picayune will lead to the implementation of a modified collection schedule.

According to a statement from Picayune’s Public Works Department, Coastal Environmental Services and employees with the city of Picayune will work together to remove the debris.

For portions of Picayune where green waste is normally collected on Monday and Thursday, which is located on the east side of US highway 11, will be collected the entire week of Nov. 2-6. For portions of the city typically collected on Tuesday and Friday, which is located on the west side of Highway 11, will be collected the week of Nov. 9-13.

Normal collection schedules will resume during the week of Nov. 16-20.

For more information call Public Works at 601-799-0602 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., or email us at emorris@picayune.ms.us, or pfore@picayune.ms.us.