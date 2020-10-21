Betty Jean Lewis

October 17, 2020

“For though I am absent in the flesh, yet am I with you in spirit, joying and beholding your order, and the steadfastness of your faith in Christ.”- Colossians 2:5

Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Picayune Cemetery. The Visitation Walk-Thru will be held from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. at Rose of Sharon Church of God in Christ.

Pastor Elder David Simmons will officiate at the services. COVID-19 precautions, including face masks and social distancing will be observed throughout both services.

Betty Jean Maxwell was born on February 21, 1938 to Denon Maxwell and Essie Lee White in Liberty, MS. In 1955, she moved and began a new life in New York with the love of her life. She was united in holy matrimony to the late John “Johnny Boy” Foster (Lewis).

The love between them endured for 52 years until his earthly departure in 2007. This union was blessed with four children. Over the course of 50 years, Betty was a homemaker and enjoyed sharing her love of care and family. She continued small jobs around the community until her retirement and health started to decline. Betty was a member of Rose of Sharon C.O.G.I.C. under the direction of Pastor David Simmons.

On October 17, 2020, God carried Betty into her heavenly home by for eternal peace and rest. She passed away peacefully at her home of many years with her family by her bedside.

She was preceded in death by her son, Keith Lewis; her father, Denon Maxwell; her mother, Essie Lee White; sisters, Roberta, Ollie and Vera; brothers, Hugh Maxwell, Carl White and Robert White; son-in-law, Robert Carter and daughter, Tina Lewis Carter.

Survivors include one daughter and son, Valerie Chambers (Biloxi, MS) and Don Lewis (Picayune, MS); two sisters, Nettie McWilliams and Deloris Ellis (Willie) both of Picayune, MS; one sister-in-law, Elloise Lewis; 7 wonderful grandchildren, (Ne’Kia, Torre, Juwon, Donesha, Kenya, Vyron, Marquise) and 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.