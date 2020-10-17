Art Walk on tap in Picayune

Watercolors, acrylic pours and face masks printed with lunar moths and sugar gliders were all on sale at the Art Walk held by the Pearl River County Arts League Friday.

The walk is part of the Picayune Rockin’ Blues Festival and is being held in memory of Harriet C. Greulich and Sylvia Doucet Stanton. Both women were members of the Arts League who passed away earlier this year.

Greulich was a long time Arts League member who was very active with the Crosby Arboretum and the Greater Picayune Arts Council, said Arts League President Laura Ousset.

“She was a wonderful person and a good artist,” said Ousset.

Stanton was also an active member of the Arts League who participated in many of the art shows. She was a well-known art teacher and a mentor for a lot of students, said Ousset.

The Art Walk is the first event the Arts League has held since the pandemic began. The annual spring art show had to be cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19, although members have been participating in monthly Zoom meetings. The Arts League is planning a virtual show in November, its first attempt at an online show. The art shows typically feature 250 to 300 pieces by local artists, said Ousset.

The Art Walk will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on West Canal Street during the second day of the Rockin’ Blues Festival. Fore more information on the Pearl River County Arts League contact Ousset at 601-590-1980.