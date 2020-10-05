Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department on September 21, 2020

Andrew Edward Aaron, 19, 132 Browning Circle, Picayune; arrested Sept. 14, for sale/give alcoholic beverage to a person under 21.

Carrie Lynn Alligood, 23, 211 Crosby St., Picayune; arrested Sept. 9, for trespassing.

Tony Carroll Ballard, 22, 316 Moody St. A, Picayune; arrested Sept. 4, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Sean Michael Boudreaux, 27, 23 Quick Rd., Carriere; arrested Sept. 17, for felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Samuel Earl Brewer Jr., 18, 3203 12th St., Meridian, Miss.; arrested Sept. 3, for no driver’s license.

Jonathan Jervonne Brooks, 23,114 North Monroe Ave., Picayune; arrested Sept. 9, for possession of marijuana.

Kaylin Deion Carraway-Adams, 26, 715 South Haugh Ave. D-26, Picayune; arrested Sept. 7, for simple assault domestic violence.

Robine Rennee Causey, 40, 602 East Canal St., Picayune; arrested Sept. 14, for possession of marijuana and a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Jermaine Eugene Daggans Jr., 24, 205 Moody St., Picayune; arrested Sept. 16, for felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, requirements to operate off road vehicle on public property and suspended driver’s license.

Jeffrey Michael Desalvo, 36, 22 Lost Cove, Picayune; arrested Sept. 21, for two counts of public drunkenness.

Robert Sylvin Freas Jr., 51, 131 Harbor Circle, New Orleans, La.; arrested Sept. 13, for shoplifting.

Demarcus Dewayne Freeman, 36, 311 South Blanks Ave., Picayune; arrested Sept. 3, for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Nemiah Gabbard, 54, 37330 Howard Obarry Rd., Pearl River, La.; arrested Sept. 8, for possession of stolen property.

Lloyd Justin Hall, 29, 315 Fannie St., Picayune; arrested Sept. 2, for improper u-turn, reckless driving, no driver’s license, child restraint law and child neglect.

Shawn Marie Harris, 47, 1322 Henleyfield McNeill Rd., Picayune; arrested Sept. 11, for shoplifting.

Andrea Christine Hawkins, 37, 1210 Goodyear Blvd., Picayune; arrested Sept. 16, for public drunkenness, possession of untaxed whiskey and disorderly conduct failure to comply with officer.

Jonathan Ray Henry, 29, 1430 Eighth Ave., Picayune; arrested Sept. 5, for possession of a weapon by a felon.

Donovan Johnson, 20, 999 Cooper Rd., Picayune; arrested Sept. 17, for possession of paraphernalia.

Jeffery Nathan Johnson, 59, 1637 Highway 11 South, Picayune; arrested Sept. 16, for suspended driver’s license DUI.

Quincy D. Jones, 36, 1207 Clarenda St., Picayune; arrested Sept. 1, for controlled substance possession with intent to distribute.

Amos Lamar Kennedy, 32, 307 JJ Holcomb Rd., Picayune; arrested Sept. 4, for simple assault domestic violence.

Dominick Joseph Lamartina Sr., 59, 88 Herb Lee Fred Spiers, Carriere; arrested Aug. 31, for emitting a white light, no insurance and improper driver’s license.

Jeremy Stephen Marsh, 39, 109 Oleander Ave., Picayune; arrested Sept. 11, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Mark Douglas Massey, 50, 27 Massey Meadows, Carriere; arrested Sept. 17, for felony possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct failure to comply with officer.

Adrian McCray Jr., 26, 1307 Nutter Dr., Picayune; arrested Sept. 17, for resisting arrest by fleeing.

Billy Joe McKee, 40, 84097 Reggio Rd., Sun, La.; arrested Sept. 11, for DUI first offense.

William Ray McLaurin, 58, 16 Lanell Odom Rd., Poplarville; arrested Sept. 12 for public drunkenness.

Austen Allen McNay, 25, 23 Oak View St., Carriere; arrested Sept. 10 for willful trespassing.

Janice Aline McNeese, 38, 1401 Bender St., Picayune; arrested Sept. 2 for willful trespassing.

Jenniffer Mixon, 47, 37 Oak Point Rd., Picayune; arrested Sept. 11 for public drunkenness.

Ashley Nacole Netherland, 33, 209 S. Gray Ave., Picayune; arrested Sept. 10 for petit larceny.

Ashley Nacole Netherland, 33, 209 S. Gray Ave., Picayune; arrested Sept. 17 for possession of paraphernalia, possession of untaxed whiskey and public profanity.

Tyler Maquel Raymond, 23, 616 Richard St., Picayune; arrested Sept. 17 for no drivers license.

Donald Ray Robinson, 47, 222 Beaverwood Rd., Picayune; arrested Sept. 9 for sexual battery.

Rachel Lanell Rollin, 47, 303 S. 13th Ave., Hattiesburg, Miss; arrested Sept. 13 for public drunkenness.

Alvarez Antonio Ruiz, 35, 210 N. Steele Ave. A, Picayune; arrested Sept. 4 for trafficking controlled substances, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and not having required lighting equipment.

Shianne Marissa Sanchez, 24, 401 Williams Ave,. Picayune; arrested Sept. 9 for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Sheila Marie Smith, 49, 2052 Valmar Dr., Mearaux, La; arrested Sept. 1 for DUI first offense and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Sharon Denise Staten, 56, 228 S. Abrams Ave., Picayune; arrested Sept. 1 for possession of paraphernalia.

Phillip Michael Swan Jr., 29, 80440 Hwy 25, Folsom, La; arrested Sept. 2 for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Jose Angel Talavera, 32, 494 Salem Rd., Picayune; arrested Sept. 5 for DUI first offense, no insurance and expired drivers license.

Patrick Ryan Tezeno, 36, 200 Dale St., Picayune; arrested Sept. 5 for DUI first offense.

Brian Kristopher Thompson, 35, 209 S. Gray Ave., Picayune; arrested Sept. 17 for possession of paraphernalia and possession of untaxed whiskey.

Tina Renee Treitler, 33, 804 Lakewood Dr., Picayune; arrested Sept. 2 for simple assault domestic violence.

Joshua Arnold Truman, 28, 7 Carlton Ln., Picayune; arrested Sept. 17 for felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Patrick Darnell Tyson, 41, 600 Rosa St., Picayune; arrested Sept. 16 for DUI first offense.

Demetri Antonio Washington, 37, 10151 Currn Blvd. G216, New Orleans, La; arrested Sept. 4 for DUI first offense.

Blannie William Joseph West, 32, 186 W. Chester Dr., Picayune; arrested Sept. 2 for willful trespassing.

Blannie William Joseph West, 32, 186 W. Chester Dr., Picayune; arrested Sept. 10 for uttering forgery.

Jermaine Livell Wilson, 32, 2312 Morris St., Picayune; arrested Sept. 8 for leaving the scene.