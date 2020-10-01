Arrest reports collected from Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 1, 2020

Russell Matthew Ladner, 40, 629 Progress Rd., Poplarville; arrested Sept. 1, for two controlled substance violations and three counts of carrying of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Jackey Louise Loper, 64, 8 Loper Lane, Poplaville; arrested Sept. 1, for foreign fugitive warrant and possession of beer/wine in a dry county.

Wayne D. Morlier, 41, 14 JB Breland Rd., Carriere; arrested Sept. 16, for DUI refused test.

Jason Levi Ashe, 41, 82 White Chapel Rd., Carriere; arrested Sept. 18, for trespassing.

Michael Anthony Mouton, 43, 100 Twisted Oak Dr., Lafayette, La.; arrested Sept. 20, for trespassing.

Sims Patrick Morris, 27, 292 Old Creek Rd.; arrested Sept. 21, for two counts of controlled substance violations.

Jonathan James Frisch, 24, 225 Somersol Dr., Hattiesburg; arrested Sept. 21, for DUI.

Kyra Dominic Bowden, 24, 791 Lavelle Ladner Rd., Lumberton; arrested Sept. 23, for DUI with child endangerment.

Christopher Michael Torbet, 35, 16 Kerry Lane, Carriere; arrested Sept. 23, for two controlled substance violations and and possession of paraphernalia.

David Lance Adams, 31, 40 Archie Dossett Rd.; arrested Sept. 23, for three counts of disturbing the peace.

Jeffery Nathan Johnson, 59, 1637 Highway 11 South; arrested Sept. 24, for receiving stolen property.

Jeremy Brent Stogner, 46, 100 Woodlark Circle, Carriere; arrested Sept. 26, for resisting arrest by fleeing, disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property, reckless driving, no insurance, no tag and no seatbelt.

Richie Lavell Travis, 56, 219 S. Whitesand Rd., Poplarville; arrested Sept. 27, for contempt of court.

Nicholas Charles Brown, 33, 386 County Road 56, Mize, Miss.; arrested Sept. 27, for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and foreign fugitive warrant.

David Francisco Hernandez-Lopez, 24, homeless; arrested Sept. 29, for controlled substance violation and a hold for ICE.