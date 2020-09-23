Utility Authority ensuring accounts filed

Customers of the Pearl River County Utility Authority are being advised to ensure their account information is up to date, or filed, with the central office to ensure they are being billed.

Executive Director Cliff Diamond said a current focus is on residents within the subdivisions of Wildwood, Round Rock, Hunters Trace, Old Mill Landing and New Arbor Lake. Those subdivisions are on a lagoon sewer system, which means, while the contractor has paid the appropriate fee to connect the home to the system, the homeowner is still responsible for registering with the PRCUA to ensure they are billed properly.

That process involves paying a $30 account setup fee, and a $200 refundable deposit.

Another aspect is that those areas are served by independent water service providers, who don’t conduct sewer billing for the Pearl River County Utility Authority.

Diamond said that staff are in the process of printing maps of those subdivisions and comparing them with the customer rolls to ensure that theft is not occurring. A warning from the PRCUA states that using the sewer service without an active account could result in a $500 fee, in addition to late fees and as much as six months of prior service being charged to the customer. Criminal charges could also be pressed.

Any resident of those subdivisions who needs to register an account can do so by calling 601-799-5259 or visiting the office at 100 Street A in Picayune.