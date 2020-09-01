Two PRC teachers chosen to serve on Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council

Two Pearl River County School District teachers were among the 100 teachers statewide added to the Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council.

Pearl River Central High School teacher Frank Hammen and Peal River Central Elementary teacher Rebecca S. Graham both became new advisory Council members.

The Council gives State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright feedback on education initiatives from the Mississippi Department of Education, the State Board of Education and the Legislature, according to a press release from MDE.

Frank Hammen has taught at Pearl River Central High School for five years and is in his 15th year of teaching. Hammen said he applied to be on the Council because it gives him another avenue to make a difference in teaching.

“I felt that with my knowledge and experience I can contribute to assisting with making Mississippi a leader in education. I also feel that I can represent teachers in this area as a voice at the state level,” he said.

Hammen teaches information technology classes in the Career and Technical Education program at PRCHS.

Second grade teacher Rebecca Graham said a 2018 experience as the school district’s Teacher of the Year exposed her to different teachers across the state and made her realize how unique the Pearl River County School District is in terms of the economic diversity of its students.

“I also wanted our voice to be heard since our school district is relatively small compared to some of them in Mississippi,” she said. “I’m very proud to represent such a wonderful school district and to allow my coworkers’ voices to be heard.”

She is in her 13th year at the school district and has been a teacher for 22 years.

With the new additions, over 300 educators will serve on the council, the release states.