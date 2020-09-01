Two arrested for vehicle burglary in Biloxi, one suspect is from Poplarville

A Poplarville woman was arrested for her alleged part in a vehicle burglary that took place in Biloxi.

According to a release from the Biloxi Police Department, on Aug. 23 2020 at approximately 8:15 p.m., Biloxi police responded to the 900 block of Beach Boulevard in reference to an alleged vehicle burglary. Two subjects matching the description given by witnesses were contacted nearby and identified as 26-year-old Callie Eden Smith of Poplarville, and 27-year-old Demetrius Carter of Slidell, La. At the time they were contacted, Smith and Carter were in possession of property consistent with property reported stolen from the victim’s vehicle.

Smith and Carter were charged with Burglary of a Vehicle. Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set Smith’s bond at $15,000 and Carter’s bond at $25,000. Smith and Carter were transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.