Poplarville safe room remains open

Update: The Poplarville community safe room will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service cancelled the Hurricane Warning for Pearl River County at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday. The Emergency Operations Center announced it will resume normal operations at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Poplarville community safe room will remain open, while the Picayune community safe room was closed at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There is one person in the Poplarville shelter, said Emergency Management Director Danny Manley, and the Picayune safe room was closed because no one was using the shelter. The county has experienced no power outages and very little rain so far as a result of Hurricane Sally. Manley said he is hoping the storm continues to trend east.

The Poplarville safe room will remain open and staffed by the American Red Cross and Mississippi State Department of Health for the duration of the weather event.

The county has a third community safe room in Carriere, but it was not opened for this event.

As of Tuesday morning, the storm is almost stationary with very little steering currents, said Manley, and residents should stay weather aware.