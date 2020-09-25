September 21, 2020

Graveside Funeral Service for Lovenia B. Doucette, age 72, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 in Picayune, MS was held Friday, September 25, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Carriere Cemetery.

Visitation was held Friday, September 25, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Carriere Cemetery.

Burial was in Carriere Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Houma, LA, she was a homemaker and a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Lovenia was retired from Pearl River County School system. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who was dearly loved and will be sorely missed. Lovenia loved sewing and painting in her spare time. She loved making gifts for her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Zerrill J. Doucette; daughter, Tara Doucette; parents, Cleveland Billiot and Bridget Serigny Billiot Bouquet; sister, Belinda Billiot; brother, Easton Serigny.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Amanda (Mark) Mayberry; sons, Arcelon “Butch” Callais, Gene Callais, Christopher Doucette, and Darrell (Amanda) Doucette; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Alvin (Stella) Billiot; sisters, Melva Billiot Taylor, Daisy Mae Billiot, Brenda (Jason) Sapp, and Narscine (Michael) Aldridge; numerous nieces and nephews.

