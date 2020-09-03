Local sports teams take part in run to remember the life of Boston Comeaux

The Poplarville Lady Hornets softball team, along with the Poplarville soccer programs, took part in the Boston Comeaux 5K virtual run/walk Wednesday to help support an important cause in the community.

Lori and Zack Barrett had been long time family friends with the Comeaux family when tragedy struck last year as Boston Comeaux, a 13-year-old student at Poplarville Middle School, lost his life in a fatal car crash.

The Barretts knew they wanted to do something to keep the memory of Boston alive, so Lori went about setting up the race as a way to not only show the family they care, but also as a way to give back to the community.

All of the funds that are donated for the race will be turned into a scholarship fund at Pearl River Community College in Boston Comeaux’s name, and participants will receive a shirt and medal for signing up.

The race is virtual because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which means there wasn’t a specific date for the race to take place.

Participants could complete the race between Aug. 21, which is Boston’s birthday, and Sept. 14, which is the day he “became a hero.”

“We live in a small town where everybody knows everybody so it hit especially hard. Our community came together during that time and we just wanted to do something to keep that memory alive,” Lori Barrett said.

172 people from around the country have signed up to participate in the race, and Lori Barrett said the outpouring of support from people far and wide means a lot.

“It’s just been really awesome to see so many people sign up to do the race in his memory, to keep that memory alive and let his family know we will never forget him. We appreciate everyone that’s donated or sent kind words. It just meant a lot to see that,” Lori Barrett said.

If anyone would like to make a direct contribution to the scholarship fund they can do so by making a check payable to the PRCC Foundation. Boston Comeaux Scholarship must be on the notation line on the check, and it should be mailed to PRCC Foundation, P.O Box 5389 Poplarville, MS 39470.

Donations will apply directly to the scholarship account.