Local school closures

The Pearl River County, Picayune and Poplarville School Districts will all be closed Tuesday, Sept. 15, due to Hurricane Sally. PRCC will be closed from 1 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Thursday Sept. 17.

Pearl River County

The Pearl River County School District will have all schools closed on Tuesday, Sept. 15, according to an announcement on its Facebook page. A decision on school closures for Wednesday, Sept. 16 will be made by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The district will be consulting with local emergency management, the post states.

The PRC JV football game at Long Beach Monday night has also been cancelled.

Picayune

The Picayune School District will be closed on Tuesday, Sept.15 due to Hurricane Sally. The district will make a decision after 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday about a possible school closure on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Poplarville

The Poplarville School District will also be closed Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The Poplarville School Board meeting for Monday night is still planned to go on as scheduled, said Superintendent Konya Miller. More information will be released Tuesday about future closures, according to the district’s Facebook page.

Pearl River Community College

Pearl River Community College will be closed at 1 p.m. Monday and resume operations Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 a.m., the community college announced Sunday. All classes will continue online, the announcement states.