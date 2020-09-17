September 11, 2020

Psalm 34:3 O Magnify the Lord with me, and let us exalt his name together.

Funeral service will be held Sat. September 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. in New Hebron Baptist for Julia “June” Nixon Ellis, age 72, of Carriere, MS, who died September 11, 2020 in Slidell Memorial Hospital. Walk through viewing will be from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., in New Hebron Baptist Church. Burial in Carriere Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.

A native of Carriere MS, she was a homemaker. She was a member of New Hebron Baptist Church, and served in various positions in the church. She graduated from George Washington Carver High School in 1967.

Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Shelton Ellis of Rock Hill SC, Shun Ellis of Carriere, MS; 3 grandchildren, Christain Ellis of Rock Hill, SC, Jason Campbell of Somerset KY, and Lela Ellis of Los Angeles, CA; 3 brothers, Larry Nixon, Rodger (LaJuanna) Nixon both of Kansas City, Missouri and Perry (Charlotte) Nixon of Carriere, MS; 2 sisters, Coranell (Jerry) Frazier and Alfreda (Roderick) Deflanders all of Carriere, MS; in-laws, Beverly Gray, Mary Roberts and Dorothy Ellis, Willie (Lois) Ellis, all of Picayune, MS, JoAnn (Glenn) Garrett of Jackson, MS, Gilbert (Janice) Ellis of Hercules, CA; 3 uncles, 7 aunts and many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and many many good friends.

Preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Ellis; parents, James and Gladys Nixon; 2 brothers, George S. Nixon, and Dewayne Nixon; 2 sisters, Jane Tatum and Alfretia Nixon.

Baylous Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.