September 17, 2020

Trust in the Lord with all thine Heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. Proverbs 3:5-6

Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at noon at New Palestine Cemetery. A Visitation Walk Thru will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at Brown’s Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. Pastor Otis Jones will officiate at the services.

Heather Olivia Ratcliff was born August 16, 1992, to Christopher and Dorothy Abram in Picayune, MS.

She gave her life to Christ and was baptized in North Carolina. Heather had a passion of being a Hairstylist, spending time with her family, friends and taking care of her children.

On Thursday, September 17, 2020 she departed this earthly home and transitioned to be with the Lord. She will be truly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents; Otis and Lillie Abram.

Heather leaves to cherish her memories, three children, Ta’Kalaya Ratcliff, Colby Tanner and Destiney Elliot; significant other, Donovon Elliot; her father, Christopher Abram; her mothers, Dorothy Abram and Lillie Henry; grandmother, Meril Coleman; sisters, Shantel Carter, Lisa (Ernest) Napier, Chudney Ratcliff, Vanessa Fowler and Felicia Reese; brothers, Clarence (Yarnell) Ratcliff, Michael (Selena) Ratcliff, L C Fowler, Steve Ratcliff and Tre’Von Felder; a very close friend, Cory Tanner; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Entrusted Brown’s Funeral Home.