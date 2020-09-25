September 3, 2020

Memorial Graveside Services for Gerald “JoJo” Lefferage Seal, age 81, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, were held Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home. Blake Travis and Thomas Huck officiated the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, Joe was a member of the MS Army National Guard. He was a graduate of Picayune Memorial High School and attended Pearl River Community College and the University of Southern MS. JoJo was licensed as a United States Small Vessel Ship’s Captain and worked many years for the Mississippi Boat & Water Safety Commission. JoJo was also an entrepreneur, working as a self- employed contractor. He built, owned, and operated both the Road Runner of Picayune and the Clear Creek Restaurant.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence C. Seal and Ettrula Robbins Seal.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Diane Fuller Seal; his children, Jodi (Kenny) Knight, Jeb (Bethany) Seal, and Carrie (Douglas) Neal; 9 grandchildren, Jordan Knight, Collin Hodge, Mary Reagan Fuller Seal, Tate Seal, Savannah Smith, Sterling Smith, Anna Neal, Lynn Claire Neal, and Russell Neal; 5 great-grandchildren; his brother, Lawrence Ladonnis (Sue) Seal; his nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; and his brothers-in-law, Dr. James Morrison (Suzy) Fuller, and Lee Geddie Fuller.

A heartfelt thank you goes to Joe’s niece, Maggie (Landon) Callahan Nelson and nephew, Sam Morton Callahan, for their love and support in his final days.

Obituary and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.