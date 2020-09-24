September 22, 2020

Delores Reeves of Picayune, Mississippi passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 86, in the comfort of her home.

Delores was a lifelong resident of Picayune and a member of Lee’s Chapel #2 Baptist Church. She loved spending time and drinking coffee with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Michael R. Reeves (Linda) of Picayune, and James C. Reeves (Aleshia) of Picayune; three daughters, Beverly Ann Hester (Rex) of Wiggins, Barbara A. Whitfield (Brad) of Picayune, and Kathy D. Spiers of McNeill; one brother, Richard Lee of Tennessee; ten grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde H. Reeves; two brothers, Viron Lee, and Freeman Lee; two sisters, Emma Belle Nedberg, and Doylene Aubert.

A service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Lee’s Chapel Baptist Church by family. Graveside service to follow at Lee’s Chapel #2 Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by Bro. James Reeves, Bro Mickey Reeves, and Bro Peyton Lee.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.