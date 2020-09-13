Boil water notice for Poplarville

A boil water notice was issued on Sunday for all Poplarville residents who get their water from the city. Consumable water should be boiled for one minute before use. This includes water for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth.

The notice is being issued due to a loss of pressure in the system. When a system loses pressure contaminants can siphon back into the system, according to the notice. Water samples will be tested by the health department to test for contamination. The city will notify residents when the notice is lifted.

The loss of pressure was caused by lightning striking the main panel on the water tank, according to the city’s Facebook page.