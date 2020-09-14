Arrest reports collected from the Picayune Police Department on August 31, 2020.

Christopher Ross Aaron, 28, 132 Browning Circle, Picayune; arrested Aug. 24, for failure to appear

Trudy Nicole Adams, 45, 147 Lilac Dr., Picayune; arrested Aug. 29, for failure to appear.

Cody Anthony Berry, 28, 813 Court House Rd., Gulfport, Miss.; arrested Aug. 12, for shoplifting and public drunkenness.

Jourdan Rayshard Bolton, 18, 1421 Formby Davis Rd., Picayune; arrested Aug. 25, for failure to yield to blue lights, no license tag and no driver’s license.

Trever Michael Bourgeois, 23, 504 Telly Rd., Picayune; arrested Aug. 24, for felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and trespass.

Sherry Burks, 35, 2265 Popps Ferry Rd., Biloxi, Miss.; arrested Aug. 12, for simple assault.

Brandy Jones Colson, 36, 20 Desoto Rd., McHenry, Miss.; arrested Aug. 17, for failure to appear and shoplifting.

Dakota Ray Cordova, 24, 6003 Red Creek Rd., Long Beech, Miss.; arrested Aug. 10, for false identifying information.

Ronald Lee Cuevas II, 27, 76 Burgetown, Carriere; arrested Aug. 10, for a hold for an out of state agency.

Scott Richard Dexter, 43, 17 Clifton Seal Rd., Picayune; arrested Aug. 30, for open beer.

Ryan Jordan Lane Dickerson, 22, 1515 Adcox Rd., Picayune; arrested Aug. 11, for public drunkenness and resisting arrest by fighting.

Earl Jacob Estopinal-Nasta, 23, 1605 N. Beech St., Picayune; arrested Aug. 17, for simple assault domestic violence.

Shelbi Jean Frierson, 20, 35050 Willie Sharp, Pearl River, La.; arrested Aug. 13, for possession of paraphernalia.

Linda Louise Graves, 27, 2604 Nina Dr., Picayune; arrested Aug. 28, for disorderly conduct failure to comply and two counts of public profanity.

Zetrick Anthony Greer II, 26, 1116 Clarenda St., Picayune; arrested Aug. 12, for a hold for the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office.

Emani Shanicemae Haralson, 20, 109 Elmwood St., Picayune; arrested Aug. 22, for public profanity and resisting arrest by fighting.

Walter John Harrington II, 40, 3126 Carleen Court, Picayune; arrested Aug. 25, for suspended driver’s license DUI and open beer.

Jefferey Wayne Hayes, 25, 28 Windy Acres, Carriere, Miss.; arrested Aug. 28, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Gilbert Dewayne Jackson, 53, 1020 Clover Circle, Picayune; arrested Aug. 15, for three counts of felony child neglect and four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a school or church.

Donovan Johnson, 20, 999 Cooper Rd., Picayune; arrested Aug. 26, for shoplifting.

Joshua Jermaine Jones, 37, 806 Herrin Dr., Picayune; arrested Aug. 19, for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Kristi Anne Jones, 31, 106 Dolph Thigpen Rd., Picayune; arrested Aug. 29, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Lashunda Monique Jones, 48, 136 Greenview Dr., Picayune; arrested Aug. 23, for credit card intent to defaurd-felony.

Brian Keith Jones Jr., 27, 2404 Hickman Ave., Picayune; arrested Aug. 13, for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Brian Joseph Kelley, 29, 3758 Myrtle St., Slidell, La.; arrested Aug. 18, for possession of stolen property.

Steven Adam Ladner, 40, 29432 N. Ladner Rd., Pass Christian, Miss.; arrested Aug. 12, for public drunkenness, two counts of disorderly conduct failure to comply and resisting arrest by fighting.

Daniel Roland Landrum, 34, 178 Bobtail Trail, Picayune; arrested Aug. 10, for simple assault domestic violence, disorderly conduct failure to comply and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Michael Lawson, 34, 504 Mitchell St., Picayune; arrested Aug. 23, for disorderly conduct failure to comply, resisting arrest by fighting and possession of paraphernalia.

Sherry Marie Leonhard, 38, 16 Roger Penton Rd., Picayune; arrested Aug. 12, for possession of paraphernalia.

Cody Joseph Lucas, 35, 11105 Missouri St., Bay St. Louis, Miss.; arrested Aug. 19, for a hold for an out of state agency.

John Paul Lumpkin, 47, 10130 Harvey Rd., Picayune; arrested Aug. 12, for possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and tampering with evidence.

Janice Aline McNeese, 38, 140 Clyde Metzler Rd., Picayune; arrested Aug. 15, for disturbing the peace, possession of untaxed whiskey and disorderly conduct failure to comply.

Zhmeil Deshawn Armando Mitchell, 23, 707 Laird Street B., Picayune; arrested Aug. 28, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Mitchell E. Moody, 40, 105 Big Springs Rd., Picayune; arrested Aug. 20, for a hold for the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Nacole Netherland, 33, 209 S. Gray Ave., Picayune; arrested Aug. 25, for disorderly conduct failure to comply and a hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Robby Leon Nichols, 25, 16137 Magnolia St., Kiln, Miss.; arrested Aug. 14, for a hold for the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office.

Emily Nicole Nunez, 28, 702 Laird St., Picayune; arrested Aug. 11, for failure to appear.

Derrick Fitzgerald Patrick, 21, 1627 Rosa St., Picayune; arrested Aug. 26, for shoplifting.

Jason Douglas Pena, 42, 216 South Green Ave. Picayune; arrested Aug. 12, for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Spring Gayle Pena-Erickson, 53, 37447 Gum Creek Rd., Pearl River, La.; arrested Aug. 15, for felony possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting.

Derrion Allen Pittman, 32, 503 Sherd St., Picayune; arrested Aug. 28, for possession of paraphernalia.

Victoria Cazes Pope, 39, 52 Oliver Davis Rd., Picayune; arrested Aug. 27, for public profanity.

Chase William Robinson, 30, 106 Hideaway Lane, Carriere; arrested Aug. 16, for failure to stop motor vehicle when officer signals, aggravated assault on police, fire or other official, escape, resisting arrest by fleeing, taking possession of or taking away a motor vehicle and willful-trespassing.

Kristen Renee Siemssen, 32, 143 Wingsong Place, Pearl River, La.; arrested Aug. 26, for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.

Aaron Alan Smith, 35, 2801 Cooper Rd. L-48, Picayune; arrested Aug. 29, for possession of paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear.

Nikki Lynn Smith, 30, 26176 Lake Vista Dr., Perkinston, Miss.; arrested Aug. 29, for possession of paraphernalia.

Shalynn Marie Speights, 39, 188 Grover Barret Rd., Picayune; arrested Aug. 13, for a hold for the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Jeremy Brent Stogner, 45, 100 Woodlark Circle, Carriere; arrested Aug. 11, for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Jordan David Thomas, 29, 257 Ozona Rd., Carriere; arrested Aug. 11, for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Laken Syke Vargo, 29, 582 Rock Ranch Rd., Carriere; arrested Aug. 19, for shoplifting.

Jessica Olivia Waller, 37, 715 South Haugh Ave G49, Picayune; arrested Aug. 10, for shoplifting, disorderly conduct failure to comply, public profanity and false identifying information.

Thelma Odessa Young, 39, 105 Carver Dr., Picayune; arrested Aug. 16, for felony child neglect.