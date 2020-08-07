Victor W. Zerkus

July 31, 2020



Victor Zerkus was age 74. A private funeral service will be held at a later date, due to Covid concerns, for Victor who passed away peacefully at Slidell Memorial Hospital, Friday July 31, 2020.

Victor was born in Picayune where he lived during his youth. After attending USM, he was drafted into the Army and sent to Alaska, where he was awarded a medal for sharpshooting.

Victor lived the rest of his life in New Orleans, working in business management.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Alice Zerkus; grandparents, Victor and Ruth Henley, Jack and Rosa Zerkus; and niece, Amber Zerkus.

He is survived by brother Rick (Karen); nephews, Bill Zerkus (Elisabeth), Aden Zerkus; niece, Melissa Colgan (Richie); three great-nieces and three great-nephews.

