Two arrested in separate cases for drug offenses

Two drug related arrests were made by narcotics detectives with the Picayune Police Department after they were pulled over for routine traffic violations.

The first case took place on July 24 at 7:12 p.m., when narcotics detectives patrolling they city observed a Toyota Camry “allegedly almost” strike pedestrians in the parking lot of a local business on Frontage Road, according to a press release from Assistant Police Chief Dustin Moeller.

During the subsequent traffic stop for careless driving, the detectives identified 37-year-old Joshua Jermaine Jones, of 806 Herrin Drive, Picayune as the driver. A check of his driving record determined that his license was suspended and he did not possess valid insurance.

When Jones exited the car he ”allegedly threw a clear plastic bag into a water puddle,” which detectives recovered, finding it contained additional clear plastic bags that held a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine and green pills believed to be Xanax. Detectives then searched the car and recovered a glass pipe with a burnt crystal like residue believed to be methamphetamine.

According to the release, as detectives tried to place Jones in custody he “resisted by pulling away several times.”

Jones was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony tampering with physical evidence, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, resisting arrest, driving while license suspended, careless driving and no insurance.

The second case occurred on July 27 at 4:38 p.m., when officers stopped a Toyota Camry for a seatbelt violation at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and South Loftin Avenue, the release states.

Officers identified the driver as Cody David Williams, 28, of 2075 East McHenry Road, Perkinston, Miss.

The release states that officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the car and later learned that Williams did not possess valid insurance on the vehicle.

Narcotics detectives arrived on scene and recovered a clear plastic bag containing a crystal like substance believed to be methamphetamine on his person, the release states.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives located a burnt hand rolled cigar that contained a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, states the release.

Williams was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no insurance and no seatbelt.