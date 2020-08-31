August 26, 2020

For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, an house not made with hands, Eternal in the heavens. II Corinthians 5:1 KJV

Graveside services for Stefaine Hardaway McKee will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Palestine Cemetery. A visitation Walk-Thru will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 4-7:00 p.m. at East Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Brian K. Dees is pastor.

Stefaine was born on January 13, 1967 to the late Robert Charles Hardaway and the late Thomas Ann Anderson in Picayune, MS. At the early age of 6, she gave her life to the Lord at East Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, under the leadership of the late Rev. E. H. Hart. While a member at East Jerusalem she served on the usher board, nursing guild and sang in the choir. On July 5, 2020, she became a member of Open Bible Holiness under the leadership of Pastor Fredrick Dillion. Stefaine enjoyed assisting those in need, being an advocate for those who needed, feeding ducks and telling the goodness of the Lord.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Stefaine heard the voice of the Lord calling her home and she answered the call.

She leaves to mourn, her husband, Tadarres McKee; son, Michael (Christy) Stewart; daughter, Bryanna Cooper and a host of other family and friends.

Be strong, and let your heart take courage, all you who wait for the Lord. Psalms 31:24 ESV

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.