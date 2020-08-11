August 5, 2020

LET not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. John 14;1

Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Picayune Cemetery. The Visitation Walk-Thur will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Brown’s Funeral Home. COVID-19 precautions, including face masks and social distancing will be observed throughout both services.

Shunn Lamont Linson was born May 17, 1973 in East Saint Louis to Mr. and Mrs. Lend and Sharon Linson. He was a child of six.

Shunn was a teacher, a coach, a father, a brother, uncle, cousin and a beloved friend that will be missed by many. In his spare time, you could always catch him cooking, playing the video game with his son, or out having a good time. Shunn had a smile that could light up the room. Everyone knew if he was coming around, he was going to be the life of the party.

Shunn departed his earthly existence for his eternal home on August 5, 2020 in his own home at the age of 47.

Shunn leaves behind many great memories for his loved ones to cherish. He will be welcomed at the heaven gates by his beloved mother and sister Mrs. Sharon Goss and Mrs. Patrice Peavy. Shunn leaves behind eight beautiful children, Iyeshia Linson, Myeshia Linson, Deojal Holmes, Contrell Harris, Shunntasia Linson, Terris Linson, Shaylyn LInson, and Prynceton Pierre; one sister, Millett Brown; three brothers, Lend Roy Linson, Jr., Gregory Linson, and Terrell Linson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.