August 1, 2020

Sheila Diane Hester, age 70, of Picayune, MS, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Sheila was born in Isola, Mississippi on September 13, 1949 and graduated from Indianola High School in 1967 and retired from the state of Mississippi in 2000 to enjoy life!

Sheila was a life-time Baptist and was a past member of Greater Picayune Arts Council and Relay for Life. Sheila was always willing to give a helping hand when needed with Krewe of the Pearl and Senior Patrol. She worked for the Chancery Clerk as a court reporter for several years. She later moved on to work at Pearl River Community College as the Secretary to the Athletic Director.

Sheila will be remembered by her friends and family for her zest for life and selfless love and devotion to her family and friends. She never met a stranger and was always taking care of stray dogs, cats or people! She loved to have a good time and wanted everyone else to enjoy life too! One of her many joys was motorcycle trips and meeting new people along the way.

Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Dodd (Dick) Dickerson and Christine Bennett Dickerson.

She leaves her husband of 34 years, Robert Hester; her daughter, Valerie Abbott Hawkins( Jarrod) of Picayune; son, Douglas Lee Abbott, Jr. (Jamie) of Picayune, son, Robert Ross Hester ( Win) of Cleveland; her sister, Lisa (Frank) Whyte of Columbus, Indiana, and brothers, Donnie Dickerson (Cathy) of Madison, and Barry Dickerson ( Shirley) of Madison; ten grandchildren, Kacie Knight (Keith) and Kristina Hampton, Alexis and Drew Hawkins of Picayune, Ashlynn, Anna and Anderson Abbott of Picayune and Jane, Josie and Robert Searcy Hester of Cleveland; and one great-granddaughter, Indie Knight of Picayune; and also a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Relay for Life or Swayze Woodruff Scholarship Fund in care of American Quarter Horse Foundation, 2601 East I-40, Amarillo, Texas 79104.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date at Hester Cemetery in Arkansas.

