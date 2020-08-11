August 9, 2020

Rose Marie Barnes of Picayune, Mississippi went to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 70.

Rose was a lifelong resident of Picayune, Mississippi and a member of Henleyfield First Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, shopping and cooking. Most of all Rose loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Donnie Barnes (Michelle), and Wesley Barnes; one daughter, Mary Ann Dillard; grandchildren, Zakari, Courtney, Laura, Steven, and Whitney; great-grandchildren, Logan and Mickey; numerous nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gene Barnes; parents, I.V. Pullens and Bertha Spiers Pullens.

A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Henleyfield Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.